Windsor Yards poppy display raises hundreds for Royal British Legion

A poppy canopy made using recycled bottles has raised more than £640 for the Royal British Legion in Windsor Yards.

Shoppers, residents and visitors were encouraged to take part by creating and donating hand-crafted poppies and plastic bottles in the run up to Remembrance Day and for every poppy donated, Windsor Yards donated £1 to the charity.

The shopping centre said the response was 'very positive' with poppies arriving at drop off points at Timpsons, Waitrose, Fatface and Craft Croop and Eton Wick School.

Windsor Yards received 647 recycled poppies to add to the display and will contribute £647 to support The Royal British Legion.

Rob Gramson, Windsor Yard’s Centre Manager said: "It’s been amazing to see how our local community have pulled together to make over 600 recycled poppies to raise money for The Royal British Legion.

"We’re really happy with our recycled poppy canopy and have enjoyed seeing customers reactions to the eye-catching display. Pop in to the centre and see for yourself the beautiful canopy of poppies, it’s an ideal setting for a selfie or social media posts – help spread the word for a very worthwhile cause.”

Windsor Yards is also home to the main Poppy Appeal collection point in Windsor and have volunteers selling poppies outside the entrance to Waitrose. Pop by to get your poppy from 10am - 4pm Monday to Saturday and 11am - 5pm on Sundays, and leave a donation for The Poppy Appeal.