Windsor driver who was three times over cannabis limit disqualified

A Windsor driver who was more than three times over the legal limit for cannabis has been disqualified from driving for one year and fined £120.

Robert Maxwell-Smith, 28, of Park Corner, Windsor pleaded guilty to one count of driving under the influence of drugs and one count of possession of a class B drug at Reading Crown Court on Tuesday, November 2.

At around 12.40pm on April 15 earlier this year, officers from Thames Valley Police detained Maxwell-Smith for a search under the Misuse of Drugs Act. During the search, nine bags of cannabis were recovered from the front seat of the car.

Officers then undertook a roadside drugs wipe from Maxwell-Smith, which indicated positive for cannabis.

The law states that a legal limit for cannabis is in force so that any claim of accidental exposure can be ruled out.

Investigating officer PC Luke Jenkins, based at Maidenhead Police Station, said: “Robert Maxwell-Smith was stopped in his vehicle and nine bags of cannabis were located in his possession.

“He tested positive at the roadside and the testing of a blood sample showed him to be over three times the legal limit for cannabis.

“The 12-month period of disqualification will not only give him time to think, but also ensure the safety of the road for other users.”