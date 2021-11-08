Windsor driver who was three times over cannabis limit disqualified

03:51PM, Monday 08 November 2021
A Windsor driver who was more than three times over the legal limit for cannabis has been disqualified from driving for one year and fined £120.
Robert Maxwell-Smith, 28, of Park Corner, Windsor pleaded guilty to one count of driving under the influence of drugs and one count of possession of a class B drug at Reading Crown Court on Tuesday, November 2.
At around 12.40pm on April 15 earlier this year, officers from Thames Valley Police detained Maxwell-Smith for a search under the Misuse of Drugs Act. During the search, nine bags of cannabis were recovered from the front seat of the car.
Officers then undertook a roadside drugs wipe from Maxwell-Smith, which indicated positive for cannabis.
The law states that a legal limit for cannabis is in force so that any claim of accidental exposure can be ruled out.
Investigating officer PC Luke Jenkins, based at Maidenhead Police Station, said: “Robert Maxwell-Smith was stopped in his vehicle and nine bags of cannabis were located in his possession.
“He tested positive at the roadside and the testing of a blood sample showed him to be over three times the legal limit for cannabis.
“The 12-month period of disqualification will not only give him time to think, but also ensure the safety of the road for other users.”
Comments
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Articles
There will be displays at Windsor Racecourse and Legoland, local fireworks in Burnham and Twyford and smaller displays at schools in the Royal Borough.
Concerns have been raised after a man in Windsor was hit by human waste from an aeroplane whilst in his garden.
A stretch of the M4 will be closed in both directions this weekend as works continue on the Smart Motorways project.