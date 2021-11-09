Windsor MP Adam Afriyie facing bankruptcy action from HMRC

Windsor’s Conservative MP Adam Afriyie is facing bankruptcy action from Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs.

Court records show HMRC filed a bankruptcy petition against the town’s long-serving MP on October 25.

A spokeswoman for Mr Afriyie said: “The petition arises for complex reasons related to Adam’s past business interests.

“Negotiations have been ongoing for several years and the petition is subject to legal challenge as his advisers are working towards reaching an agreement.”

Mr Afriyie, who has served as the town's MP since 2005, added: “I will of course pay any tax that is due.”

In November 2019 the Express reported how Mr Afriyie was facing a bankruptcy petition from HMRC after his business Axonn Media Limited fell into administration.

Parliamentary rules state that bankruptcy itself does not lead to disqualification but if an MP was subject to a Bankruptcy Restrictions Order (BRO) they would have to vacate their seat.

Such an order is issued if it is believed a bankrupt person has behaved dishonestly or recklessly.