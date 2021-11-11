Poster promoting Rolling Stones' Windsor gig sells for £30,000

A poster which was used by legendary rock band the Rolling Stones to promote one of their gigs in Windsor in the 1960s has sold at auction for a world record price.

Maidenhead-based auctioneers Dawsons sold the artefact for an eye-watering £30,000 when it went under the hammer on October 28.

A frenetic bidding war for the poster had ensued, with plenty of online interest and five telephone bidders, with the owner of the item said to be ‘thrilled’ with the result.

The original early 1960s promotional concert poster, which was from the Ricky Tick R&B club night at the Thames Hotel in Windsor, was glazed and in a contemporary frame.

The Stones first played at this venue in 1962, and appeared there again approximately 40 times over the next two years.

“A fantastic result for our client, who resides in the south west of England, and who was understandably ecstatic at the wonderful price that the Dawsons team achieved on their behalf,” the auction house said.

“This wonderful poster was promoted to a huge global online audience and directly marketed to rock memorabilia and Rolling Stones collectors alike.”