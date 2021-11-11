Actress Anita Dobson volunteers at Thames Hospice charity shop

Actress and Thames Hospice supporter Anita Dobson got stuck in this week as she volunteered at one of the charity’s shops.

Anita, who is currently starring in ITV’s hit detective show The Last Call, was at the Windsor Vintage and Retro shop in Peascod Street today (Thursday).

The actress, 72, is an ambassador for Thames Hospice and has been a key supporter of it since 2016.

She was shown around the new hospice building at Bray Lake for the first time in July when restrictions allowed, and has also donated several bags of items to Thames Hospice charity shops.

On Thursday, Anita was busy helping out on the shop floor at the charity’s retro shop as she assisted fellow staff with stock and other jobs, such as sorting through donated items.

Head of marketing at Thames Hospice, Stephanie Peters, said: “Anita is such a lovely woman – we are very lucky that she is our ambassador.

“She has supported us for quite a few years and does that in a number of ways. She very often goes to the hospice and meets families and patients – she is really passionate about hospice care.

“Anita was getting really stuck in [on Thursday], serving customers behind the till, sorting donations, steaming goods, tidying the shop floor, she will just turn her hand to anything.”