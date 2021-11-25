Where to find Santa in Windsor this Christmas

Father Christmas is coming to town to Windsor from December 2 to 19.

With a little help from his friends at Windsor Lions Club, the festive gift-giver will be back with his sleigh and elves out on the streets from around 5pm to around 7.15pm.

He will also stationed at in Peascod Street from 10am until 4pm, outside Moss Bros men's clothing store.

Visitors can take a photo with Father Christmas to raise funds which, as per tradition, go towards buying presents for children in the area who might otherwise go without a gift this Christmas.

See below Santa’s route on the following dates:

December 2:

Gally’s Road, Pierson Road, Testwood Road, Redford Road, Hayse Hill, Clifton Road, Gally’s Road, Aston Mead, Cawcott Drive, Longmead, Burnetts Road, Smiths Lane, Sawyers Close, Smiths Lane, Longmead, Gally’s Road.

December 3:

St George’s Close, Smiths Lane, Mansell Close, Manor Road, Dedworth Road, Stuarts Way, Tudor Way, Smiths Lane, Harcourt Road, Surly Hall walk, Dedworth Drive, Hanover Way, Vale Road, West and East Crescent, Vale Road, Buckland Cres, Vale Road, Dedworth Road.

December 4:

Whitehorse Road, Wolf Lane, Washington Drive, Wolf Lane, Keepers, Farm Close, Foster Avenue, Camm Avenue, Foster Avenue, Clewer Hill, Kentons Lane, Sheepcote Road.

December 5:

Dedworth Road, Kentons Lane, Clewer Hill, Rycroft, Rydings, Perrycroft, Clewer Hill, Hatch Lane, Gordon Road, St Johns Drive, Carter Close, Hatch Lane, Dedworth Road.

December 9:

Green Lane, Clewer Avenue, Springfield Road, Westmead, Upcroft, Bulkley Avenue, Princess Avenue, Bulkley Avenue, St Leonards Road, Springfield Road, College Cres, York Avenue, Green Lane.

December 10:

Clarence Road, Parsonage Lane, Mill Lane, Clewer Court Road, Mill Lane, Maidenhead Road, Vansittart Road, Oxford Road, Alma Road, Bexley Street, Albert Street, Vansittart Road, Clarence Rd – Shell station.

December 11 and 12:

Peascod Street outside Moss Brothers/Laura Ashley.

December 15:

Addington Close, Clewer Hill, Winkfield Road, Kimber Close, Sherbourne Drive, Woodland Avenue, Winkfield Road, St Leonards Road, Bolton Road, Victor Road, Bolton Road, Wood Close, Bolton Avenue, Nightingale Walk.

December 16:

Old Windsor: Straight Road, Albany Road, St Lukes Road, Burfield Road, Kingsbury Drive, Walpole Road, Straight Road, Meadow Way, Meadow Close, Cell Farm Avenue, Church Road, St Peters Close, St Lukes Road.

December 17:

Russell Street, St Leonard’s Road, Albany Road, Alexandra Road, Grove Road, St Leonards Road, Queen’s Road, St Mark’s Road, St Leonards Avenue, Alexandra Road, Grove Road, Helena Road, Sheet Street, Victoria Street, Dorset Road, Claremont Road, Trinity Place.

December 18 and 19:

Peascod Street outside Moss Brothers/Laura Ashley.