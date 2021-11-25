Real and Lego Father Christmases set to welcome Legoland guests

Legoland Windsor will transform into a winter wonderland with lights and snow-dusted trees throughout the theme park over December.

One centrepiece is the 10m-tall Lego Christmas tree with decorations and Lego light-up star.

Youngsters can meet Father Christmas in his log cabin for a Lego gift to take home, and he can be seen riding around the park in his sleigh.

There will also be a Christmas Lego workshop for participants to build and take home their own mini Lego train.

A line-up of shows will be available, from The Elves and the Shoemaker puppet pantomime to the Holiday Harbour Show – a musical Christmas dance show, with sing-along and dance-along songs.

The Lego Friends Carol Singers will perform festive favourite tunes around the resort.

Visitors can see Lego Santa, Toy Soldier and Ollie the Dragon characters, and there will be festive scenes in Miniland, including a tiny flying Santa sleigh.

Families can also book a ‘Santa Sleepover’ in one of the resort’s hotels or enjoy a Christmas Disco.

The Legoland festive season begins this Saturday, November 27 November and runs until January 3.