Windsor and Eton Living Advent Calendar to return this December

10:24AM, Wednesday 01 December 2021
The Windsor and Eton Living Advent Calendar will return for themed performances this December.
Every night from this evening (Wednesday) until Christmas Eve at 6.15pm there will be a different performance in a new location.
It will be followed by some Christmas themed nibbles for guests.
Some locations include Windsor on Ice, Windsor Yards, Atik nightclub, The Old Court theatre, Windsor and Eton Brewery and the library.
The venues and performances may change due to weather conditions. See the full list below.
1 December: Windsor Guildhall, High Street, Windsor SL4 1LR
2 December: Queen Charlotte Pub, 6 Church Lane, Windsor SL4 1PA
3 December: The Swan in Clewer, 9 Mill Lane, Windsor SL4 5JG
4 December: Atik, William Street, Windsor SL4 1BB
5 December: Windsor Yards Shopping Centre, Windsor SL4 1TH
6 December: Windsor on Ice, Alexandra Gardens, Windsor, SL4 5JA
7 December: Theatre Royal Windsor, Thames Street, Windsor SL4 1PS
8 December: Craft Coop, Windsor Yards Shopping Centre, Windsor, SL4 1TF
9 December: Windsor Royal Station Shopping Centre, Windsor
10 December: Castle Hill, Windsor
11 December: Eton Information Centre, 67 Eton High Street, Eton SL4 6AA
12 December: Busy Buttons, 8-9 Windsor Yards Shopping Centre, Windsor SL4 1TF
13 December: Windsor & Eton Brewery, 1-4 Vansittart Estate, Duke Street, Windsor SL4 1SE
14 December: Windsor Library, Bachelors Acre, Windsor SL4 1ER
15 December: Jelly Lounge, 29 William Street, Windsor SL4 1BB
16 December: Natural History Museum, South Meadow Lane, Eton SL4 6ER
17 December: The Old Court, St Leonards Road, Windsor SL4
18 December: tbc
19 December: A Hoppy Place, 11 St Leonards Road, Windsor SL4 3BN
20 December: Henry VI, 37 Eton High Street, Eton SL4 6BD
21 December: The George Inn, 77 Eton High Street, Eton SL4 6AF
22 December: Holy Trinity Church, Trinity Place, Windsor SL4 3BB
23 December: Harington’s Hairdressers, 39 Windsor Royal Station Shopping Centre, Windsor SL4 1PJ
24 December: Windsor Parish Church, High Street, Windsor SL4 1LT
