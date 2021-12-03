SITE INDEX

    Shay Bottomley

    shayb@baylismedia.co.uk
    Temporary road closures in Windsor for Reindeer Parade this weekend

    A selection of roads in Windsor are due to be closed tomorrow (Saturday) for the borough’s annual Reindeer Parade.

    Thames Street, High Street, Castle Hill, Sheet Street, Park Street and St. Albans Street will all be closed during the parade.

    Beginning at 1.30pm, the roads are expected to be closed for an hour before they reopen at 2.30pm.

