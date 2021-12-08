Windsor care resident has wish granted by singing with Salvation Army

A care home in Windsor organised a special visit for a 98-year-old resident who loves to sing by inviting along the Salvation Army Band.

Margaret Lawrence, a resident at Care UK’s Mountbatten Grange, in Helston Lane, was treated to an afternoon of singing with the band, having been a part of the Salvation Army for 83 years.

After finding out about Margaret's long service and her wish to sing with the band once again, Bubs Birdi, lifestyle lead at the care home, organised for the local band to pay a visit.

Eight members of the nearby Salvation Army band arrived in the home’s gardens ready for a good old-fashioned sing-along – making Margaret’s dream came true as she joined in singing with them once again.

Margaret got involved in songs including Amazing Grace and Glory, Glory Hallelujah - and even donned a Salvation Army hat during the performance.

The care home has a 'Wishing Tree' initiative which allows residents to suggest ideas for activities they would like to do.

Margaret said: “I have been a Salvationist for many years and enjoyed singing in their band. It has been wonderful for them to visit me and let me sing with them again. It has brought tears of happiness to my eyes.”

Debbie Winwood, home manager at Mountbatten Grange, added: “At Mountbatten Grange, we consistently encourage residents to lead fulfilling lives, whether that comes from helping out in the garden, or traveling down memory lane like Margaret.

“We were thrilled to help Margaret’s wish become a reality and for her to enjoy the music of the Salvation Army in person once more. Margaret had a lovely afternoon, and it was great to see her face light up as they sang for her.

“We already have so many exciting wishes on our Wishing Tree and we can’t wait to organise more wishes as we go into the new year.”

