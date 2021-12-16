New cafe in Windsor brings together handcrafted products

A new cafe in Windsor hopes to foster a friendly atmosphere and create something ‘that really stands out’ in the centre of town.

Love Brownies Windsor is a branch of a multi-award-winning brownie business originating in the Yorkshire Dales.

The shop, which opened on Wednesday this week, will be the brand’s 18th cafe. Though part of a growing chain, each is self-driven by the owners of each individual store.

The shop will offer handmade chocolate brownies in a variety of flavours, brownie milkshakes with vegan alternatives and a range of freshly-brewed coffees. There is also a breakfast and lunch menu.

Owner of the Windsor store, Mark Redfern, describes ‘falling in love’ with the brand and feeling a connection to the owner’s style and ethos. He said setting up the store has been an emotional journey.

“It’s been such a challenge, we have struggled but we’ve loved the process,” said Mark.

His grandfather passed away during lockdown, leaving him an inheritance Mark used to move from a management role in retail to running the cafe.

Mark’s parents have also come on board as partners and have become ‘more hands on’ as the shop develops.

“It’s like fate has made it fall into place – we’re over the moon,” said Mark. “I’m thinking of how proud my grandparents would be of all of us.”

Love Brownies is stocked with ice cream, gelato, coffee and other products made by small companies.

Moving forward, the shop is looking for local wholesalers, including a greengrocer.

“We want to support local, it’s an important part of it for us,” Mark said.

He is hoping to make something that ‘that really stands out’ in Windsor.

“We’re looking to give local residents a great experience that makes them want to come back to see us as much as the products,” Mark said.

Love Brownies’ head baker and owner, Chantal Teal, added: “We’re so excited to bring a taste of Yorkshire to the area.

“The shop is located on the busy high street and we expect a fantastic reception in the run up to Christmas.”

The new Love Brownies cafe, open seven days a week, is at 13 Peascod Street. To see a sample menu visit www.lovebrownies.co.uk