Windsor theatres hope 'show will go on' despite tighter COVID rules

Theatres in Windsor have reacted to new Government rules brought in this week which require people to wear face coverings at venues.

Tighter restrictions on mask-wearing were brought in from Westminster to help curb the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

Martin Denny, director of The Old Court in St Leonards Road, said the theatre will be ‘ensuring’ it complies with the new rules, but does not believe they ‘will make much of a difference’.

He said: “In response to the announcement we have put in place measures to ensure we comply with the requirement to wear masks in the event spaces.

“However, since these rules don’t apply to hospitality, the bar will continue to operate as usual.

“We don’t believe these new regulations will make much of a difference to how we’re operating and believe people will want to continue going out and enjoying themselves as the party and festive season is in full swing – especially given that it was shut down last year.”

Nearby Theatre Royal, in Thames Street, said that it was already encouraging audience members to wear facemasks.

It added via a statement: “Our measures are continually reviewed and updated in accordance to the latest guidance.

“The health and the safety of our audiences and staff is of paramount importance – and we will continue to do all we can to ensure the show will go on this Christmas.”