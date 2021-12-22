SITE INDEX

    • 'The show will go on' says Theatre Royal Windsor after COVID-19 disruptions

    Adrian Williams

    REVIEW: The Best Man at the Theatre Royal Windsor

    ‘The show will go on,’ Theatre Royal Windsor has said – despite continued issues with COVID-19.

    On its Twitter, the theatre wrote:

    “We continue to struggle with the effects of the pandemic impacting our production.

    “The team are working round the clock and tirelessly to ensure that we can still provide a magical pantomime to kick off your festive celebrations.

    “Sadly as of yesterday morning, this includes out lovely Kevin Cruise who is having to isolate – meaning he is missing his first panto performances with us in 12 years.”

    Kevin said he is 'devastated' to be missing the performances and urged people to keep supporting local theatre.

    Shows at Theatre Royal Windsor will go ahead as scheduled, including its Jack and the Beanstalk pantomime running until January 9.

