Windsor care home residents join thousands in doorstep carolling

Residents and team members at Care UK’s Mountbatten Grange in Helston Lane, Windsor, took part in Britain’s ‘biggest ever carolling sing-along’ on Wednesday, December 15.

Following on from last year’s success, which saw more than 125,000 people take part, Doorstep Carols aims to inspire the nation to take to their front doors and sing along to well-known carols and Christmas songs in unison.

Streets taking part were also encouraged to use the opportunity to raise money for a charity of their choice. This year, Care UK was an official supporter of the initiative, with residents in most of its 126 homes taking part in various ways.

Debbie Winwood, home manager at Mountbatten Grange, said the residents had been busy practising their favourite festive tunes prior to the event.

She added: “With restrictions putting a halt to many people’s Christmas plans last year, it was wonderful to be able to get involved in an event that unites the community once again.

“Although current circumstances mean we aren’t yet able to hold events with the wider community at Mountbatten Grange, we’re delighted to be joining in the festive spirit from our very own front doorstep.



“Aside from providing an opportunity to socially engage with one another and build new relationships, singing has numerous health and wellbeing benefits.

“Shared activities provide residents with a sense of purpose and belonging, improving self-esteem as well as posture and breathing, which both contribute to an improved quality of life.”

To find out more about Mountbatten Grange, call 0333 220 4064 or email customer relations manager, Tracey Van Zyl, at Tracey.Vanzyl@careuk.com