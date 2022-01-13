Windsor Great Park charity launches archive exhibition for 75th anniversary

An educational charity in Windsor Great Park has opened up an exhibition which will offer visitors an insight into its history and work.

The display was launched on Monday to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Cumberland Lodge, and includes letters, photos, books, programmes, and papers.

Covering three main themes, the first - 'Darkness over Germany' - introduces the work of author Amy Buller, whose book led to the establishment of an educational foundation at the Lodge in 1947.

She was granted use of the 17th century former royal residence by King George VI and Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother.

The early years of the charity are also documented at the display, along with photographs and letters relating to both students and visitors Cumberland Lodge has hosted over the years.

Visitors featured in the display include Prime Ministers Boris Johnson and Margaret Thatcher, the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu, and former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan.

Finally, the exhibition celebrates the Lodge's past and present royal patrons: Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother and Her Majesty the Queen, featuring letters and photographs from visits, including images of the Queen celebrating the venue's 50th anniversary in 1997.

A further display relating to the history of the building includes a visitors’ book signed by former Prime Minister Sir Winston Churchill and his wife Clementine, and by the inventor of radio Guglielmo Marconi.

Work to reorder the archive began early last year and has been carried out by a small team of volunteers.

Dr Ed Newell, chief executive at Cumberland Lodge, said: “Our archive at Cumberland Lodge offers a window into the history of the charity, but also into the history of ideas, as it shows how thinking on important issues such as climate change, diversity and inclusion, and policing and criminal justice, has developed over generations.

“Re-ordering the archive and improving access to our collection will help to ensure that the vision that shaped our foundation in the past continues to influence our work in the future, and I am hugely grateful to our team of volunteers who have made much of this possible.”

The exhibition is on show to guests attending events at the Lodge. More information can be found at www.cumberlandlodge.ac.uk