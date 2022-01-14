SITE INDEX

    • Windsor road closed after 'serious collision'

    Police appeal after passenger suffers 'serious injuries' in A308 crash

    Police have closed a Windsor road following a 'serious road traffic collision' today (Friday). 

    Thames Valley Police tweeted this afternoon to inform that King Edward VII Avenue would be closed 'for some time' while emergency services deal with the scene.

    The force added that the road is closed in both directions and urged drivers to avoid the area and find different routes for their journeys. 

    Windsor

