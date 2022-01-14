Windsor road closed after 'serious collision'

04:35PM, Friday 14 January 2022
Police have closed a Windsor road following a 'serious road traffic collision' today (Friday).
Thames Valley Police tweeted this afternoon to inform that King Edward VII Avenue would be closed 'for some time' while emergency services deal with the scene.
The force added that the road is closed in both directions and urged drivers to avoid the area and find different routes for their journeys.
⚠ ROAD CLOSED ⚠— TVP Windsor (@TVP_Windsor) January 14, 2022
King Edward VII Avenue in Windsor is currently closed in both directions due to a serious road traffic collision.
It is likely to remain closed for some time.
Please avoid the area and find alternative routes. pic.twitter.com/n6uOSXhApx
