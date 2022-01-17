Police still looking for teenager reported missing from Windsor nightclub

Police are still looking to find a teenager who was reported missing after leaving a nightclub in Windsor in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Marnie Clayton, 18, from Bracknell, was last seen leaving Atik, in William Street, at about 2am on Sunday.

Her family reported her missing after she did not return home by 3am.

Marnie is described as a white female, approximately 5ft 2ins to 5ft 4ins tall with brown hair and a slim build.

A statement released by Thames Valley Police today said: “We would like to thank you all for your concern and for sharing our appeal to help locate Marnie.

“Marnie is still missing at current time, and we would ask you to contact us if you have any information that can assist the investigation.

“We'd like to reassure the local community that this is a fast moving inquiry, and we are thoroughly investigating the circumstances.

“We would urge the public to avoid speculation into the circumstances, but please share any information you feel may assist the investigation by calling Thames Valley Police on 101.”

We would like to thank you all for your concern and for sharing our appeal to help locate Marnie.



Marnie is still missing at current time, and we would ask you to contact us if you have any information that can assist the investigation.



1/2 https://t.co/PNUxwpaFTW — Thames Valley Police (@ThamesVP) January 17, 2022

A statement posted by Atik nightclub said the company is ‘really concerned’ about the disappearance of the 18-year-old.

It said: “We have been working with the police all weekend on their investigation, and will continue to do so.

“We join everyone in hoping she is found safe and well.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting the reference number 43220021633.

Police have also asked the public to call 999 if they see Marnie.