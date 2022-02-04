Public notices: Plans for Windsor Santander in the pipeline

A new shopfront in Windsor Town Centre and a bid to renew a sexual entertainment venue licence are among the items in this week’s public notices.

Planning

A new shopfront has been proposed in Peascod Street, Windsor, to replace a former town centre bank.

A planning application to the Royal Borough council also contains details on constructing one new entrance door to the upper floor following demolition of the existing shopfront.

The last use of the site was a Santander branch at number 97 Peascod Street, but London-based applicants Peascod Estates Limited want to give it a new lease of life. It is not yet clear what exactly will be taking over the site.

Over in Ascot, an application has been submitted by a homeowner for permission to build a series of extensions and alterations to their property.

The house, known as Goodwood in Burleigh Road, wants to construct a single storey front extension with an entrance canopy, as well as a loft conversion with a front entrance canopy.

Applicants also want to build a single storey rear extension, make enlargements to the rear garage roof to form an undercroft, and construct one rear dormer in the roof.

All existing buildings which form a part of the plans will be demolished before development work starts.

Licensing

A gentleman’s club in Windsor has applied to renew its sexual entertainment licence.

Pink, in Oxford Road East, has asked the Royal Borough to extend its licence so it can operate as a sexual entertainment venue from 10am-4am the following day, Monday to Sunday. These hours are unchanged from the previous licence.

Elsewhere in Windsor, another licencing application has been submitted for a premises licence at Istanbul Kebab in Victoria Street.

This will enable the venue to serve late night refreshments Monday to Tuesday from 11pm to 1.40am; Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday from 11pm to 3.40am, and Friday and Saturday from 11pm to 4.30am.

To view this week's public notices in full, click here.