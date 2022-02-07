Dedworth Post Office among first to receive Platinum Jubilee 50p

A Dedworth Post Office was among the first to receive the new 50p coin celebrating Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee on Monday.

Demand for the new coins is expected to be high following the limited release of 1.3million coins by the Royal Mint to enter circulation via the Post Office’s 11,500 branches.

The maximum coin mintage is set at 5,000,070 coins – in a special nod to Her Majesty’s 70 years on the throne.

Postmaster Umesh Sanghani and his wife Rashmita, who have run Dedworth Green Post Office for 23 years, were among the first to receive the new 50p coin.

Postmaster Sanghani said: “We have had many customers coming into our Post Office to check that we are going to get the special 50p coin - they don’t want to miss out on this souvenir.

“It is amazing that the Queen has reached her 70th anniversary - I am really looking forward to the celebrations this year.”

Nick Read, chief executive at the Post Office, said: “We are thrilled to be part of the celebrations for Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee year and that our 11,500 Post Offices across the whole of the United Kingdom will exclusively start the circulation of this special 50p coin today.

“Postmasters are at the heart of their local communities and have been throughout our 360-year history.

“I have no doubt that this will be a real honour and privilege for Postmasters and their teams.”