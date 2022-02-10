Windsor charity to host fairytale-themed ‘moot court’ fundraiser

A fundraising ‘moot court’ with a fairytale theme will be hosted by Windsor educational charity Cumberland Lodge later this month.

Barristers, judges, law students and members of the public will attend the event on Monday, February 28 at the Lodge in Windsor Great Park.

A moot court simulates a court hearing in which participants analyse a fictional problem, research the relevant law, prepare written submissions, and present oral arguments.

It has been part of the process of training lawyers for centuries and plays an important role in legal education.

Cumberland Lodge’s moot court will hear Billy Goat appeal his conviction for manslaughter following an unfortunate encounter with a troll.

The event is being held in memory of former High Court judge Lord Justice of Appeal Sir John Laws, who passed away in 2020.

Dr Ed Newell, chief executive at Cumberland Lodge, said: “Sir John greatly enjoyed attending student moots at Cumberland Lodge.

“We know this event would appeal to his razor-sharp legal mind but also his sense of fun, so it is a highly appropriate way to celebrate his life and distinguished career.”

For more information visit and to buy tickets, click here.