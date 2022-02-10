NatWest to close Windsor town centre branch

NatWest has confirmed it plans to close its Windsor town centre branch later this year.

The High Street venue is set to close on Thursday, July 7 meaning NatWest customers will now need to travel to Slough for in-person banking.

NatWest said customer demand has fallen at its Windsor branch with counter transactions for personal customers decreasing by 30 per cent between 2018 and 2020.

A spokesperson for the bank said: “As with many industries, most of our customers are shifting to mobile and online banking, because it’s faster and easier for people to manage their financial lives.

“We understand and recognise that digital solutions aren’t right for everyone or every situation, and that when we close branches we have to make sure that no-one is left behind.

“We take our responsibility seriously to support the people who face challenges in moving online, so we are investing to provide them with support and alternatives that work for them.”

NatWest becomes the latest bank to close its in-person branch in Windsor after Santander closed its Peascod Street branch last year.