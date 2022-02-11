Empty Windsor arches to receive £500,000 investment

Five empty railway arches stretching from Windsor & Eton Central Station to Alma Road are set to be brought into use by the end of 2022 following a £500k investment from The Arch Company.

The arches to receive investment are units 25-26, 27-28, 29-30, 55, and 57 off Alma Road.

These spaces have been vacant for over a decade and will be developed to allow for businesses to operate within them.

The Arch Company became responsible for 74 arches in the Royal Borough of Windsor & Maidenhead in February 2019, with the majority occupied by small independent businesses.

It is hoped investment will help to ensure the arches that are currently empty, will instead be transformed into useful spaces for the local business community.

Craig McWilliam, CEO at The Arch Company, said: “Our significant £500k investment will help to create new spaces for five businesses in empty railway arches.

“The creation of these new spaces will help to spur local enterprise and support up to 25 new jobs for the area. This is all part of our national Project 1000 plan to bring empty or derelict spaces into use for 1,000 businesses by 2030.”

Councillor Andrew Johnson, leader, and Councillor Samantha Rayner, deputy leader, of the Royal Borough of Windsor & Maidenhead, said: “We are delighted that The Arch Company have chosen to make this significant investment into Windsor.

“These iconic arches form an integral part of the visitor gateway to the town and we are very pleased that they are being enhanced and improved, as well as providing the opportunity for the creation of up to 25 new jobs for the local area.”

For more information, visit https://www.thearchco.com/