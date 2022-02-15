The Ivy plans summer opening for new Windsor restaurant

The Ivy Collection has revealed it hopes to open its latest restaurant in Windsor this summer.

Work has been ongoing to transform the former Tower Brasserie tearooms, in Windsor High Street, into a new dining hotspot.

Eagle-eyed shoppers have now spotted advertising hoardings which say The Ivy will be opening later this year.

The venue will feature an all-day dining menu and is set to be open seven days a week.

A statement from The Ivy Collection said: “The Ivy Collection will be opening a brasserie at 31 High Street, Windsor, in summer 2022.

“The restaurant will feature an all-day dining menu and be open seven days a week.

“The Ivy Collection is a group of restaurants and brasseries, established in London and growing regionally across the UK and Ireland, offering accessible, all-day dining for locals and visitors alike.

“Each location is carefully handpicked to value, reflect and add to the local area.”