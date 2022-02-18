Windsor mum claims care home COVID rules are 'restrictive'

A woman from Windsor has lambasted 'restrictive' COVID-19 self-isolation rules at her daughter's care home - calling them an 'overreaction'.

Debbie Carroll's 26-year-old daughter Annie is a triple-vaccinated resident at Mayfield House care home in Sutton, which is owned by the Active Care Group.

She claims that tough coronavirus rules which come into force whenever a positive case is recorded at the home has seen her go several weeks without seeing Annie, who has learning difficulties and epilepsy.

Debbie says that when a case was found, the home was previously shut down for 14 days, with the time period restarting after every subsequent case.

Official care home Government guidance states that the self-isolation period for residents who test positive has now been reduced to 10 days.

But the Windsor resident has raised concerns that whilst the rest of the country is getting back to normal, younger people in care homes are still being controlled by strict rules which limit the amount of family time spent with loved ones.

Debbie has called for more communication to be had between the care home and parents over any changes to the rules, and has raised fears over the current system becoming 'the norm'.

She also felt it unfair that care homes for younger people were being 'lumped together' with care homes for older residents, who may have different needs.

"In 2020 I could understand the reasoning for shutting everyone up," she said. "But since then we have had the vaccination programme and the boosters.

"My daughter has had both jabs and the booster - and she has had COVID - and yet still she is under the same as all the other residents in the home."

Debbie suspects that the majority of cases are being brought in by staff, who may travel to work via public transport or visit the supermarket before shifts.

"When you have got a child that has got learning difficulties and epilepsy, things like FaceTime and WhatsApp video are total nonsense.

"We have gone months or weeks without her having any interaction with us. These MPs [in Government] just do not have any concept of how [hard] these divisions are. It is heart breaking."

Debbie added that her own experience with Annie during the pandemic has put her own mother against the idea of placing her father - who suffers from dementia - in a care home herself.

"It has had a massive impact on people's decision-making processes," she said.

The Windsor resident was hoping to bring Annie home last weekend after the most recent self-isolation period at the care home ended, but she said that this can also be a tricky process.

"Anyone who comes into my house has to have a lateral flow test and we have to test her before we take her back," Debbie said.

"We have been as safe with her as we possibly can but if she went back on Monday and they say they have got COVID, she is locked up for 10 days."

Debbie said that self-isolation at Mayfield House is tough as the only outdoor space available is a private garden, which is not as accessible during the winter, meaning residents are often kept inside for the entire period.

"It is so restrictive, and is it going to go on, is this the norm now?" she said. "I think now this is a total overreaction. There does not seem to be any clear forward-thinking.

"In the general public we are relaxed now - we do not have to wear masks, you can go anywhere you like. Care home people aren't given that same freedom.

"I just feel we have missed a lot of Annie's life in the last two years."

Debbie's concerns led her to write to Windsor's Tory MP Adam Afriyie, who sent a letter back earlier this month.

"I know what a difficult time this has been for those with family and friends in care homes and I am so sorry to hear that you have been unable to visit your daughter for so long," Mr Afriyie wrote.

"This is clearly deeply distressing for you and for so many people across the constituency and the country.

"The Government’s aim throughout this pandemic has been to keep people in care homes safe and well, but Ministers are very aware that visits are an important part of care home life.

"Welcoming anyone into care homes from the community inevitably brings risk of transmission. However, as you rightly point out, these risks have been mitigated by the fact the vast majority of care home residents have now been fully vaccinated.

"You should know that I have been pushing hard for a more proportionate approach throughout the pandemic."

A spokeswoman from the Active Care Group, which runs the Sutton care home, said: “Active Care Group is fully committed to making sure we keep all our residents, patients and staff as safe as possible.

"Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we have at all times abided by Government restrictions and will continue to do so as advised by Public Health England.”

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesman said: “We recognise how vital companionship is to those living in care homes, and the positive difference visits make.

"Thanks to the success of the vaccine programme, there is now no limit to the number of visitors to care homes.

“Essential caregivers should always be allowed access unless they have COVID-19 and care homes need to make every effort to ensure visits take place.

"The Care Quality Commission has powers to take action where providers are not offering adequate access for visits.”

A Sutton Council spokeswoman said: "Visiting is an integral part of care home life. It is vitally important for maintaining the health, wellbeing and quality of life of residents.

"Over the course of the pandemic, to protect all residents, staff and visitors, care homes in Sutton have followed national Government guidelines and advice from the London Coronavirus Response Cell (LCRC) about visiting.

"We always recommend that people call ahead if they are planning to visit someone living in a care home. This ensures that the home can manage visits safely."