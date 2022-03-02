Windsor chef wins big at Asian cooking awards

A Windsor chef has scooped a top accolade at this year’s Asian & Oriental Chef Awards following a live cook-off event in London last month.

Ashwani Kumar, of the Mango Tree, was rewarded for his rice crusted tiger prawn martini dish at the awards, which is open to professional chefs across all Asian and oriental cuisines.

Nominations were invited from members of the public, restaurant critics, food journalists and bloggers, with contestants at the cook-off required to prepare a starter and main course in an hour.

Marks were awarded for originality and creativity, technical skill, use of fresh local produce of known provenance, presentation and flavour.

Ashwani’s winning tiger prawn entry was followed by charcoal smoked guinea fowl stuffed with spinach, feta cheese and pine nuts, rolled in pistachio served with black pepper and yoghurt sauce, beetroot froth, wheat crisps, sautéed pak choy, broccoli and oriental chili potatoes.

The cook-off event was held at Pillars Kitchen at the University of West London on Monday, February 21.

Winners were presented at the House of Lords on Monday this week, while the 12th Asian Curry Awards are set to be held in London on Sunday, November 20.

The public can nominate favourites for these awards at www.asiancurryawards.com