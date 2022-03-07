Windsor crime round-up: Multiple car thefts

The following crimes have been reported in Windsor and surrounding areas in the past week. If you have any information on them, use the online reporting tool at www.thamesvalley.police.uk/report-a-crime or call 101.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or email www.crimestoppers-uk.org

All information comes via Thames Valley Police's neighbourhood alerts. (Jeffrey.pick@thamesvalley.pnn.police.uk)

Central Windsor:

Monday, February 28 to Saturday, March 5, Grove Road Black Volkswagen reported stolen. It had been moved by the council, as emergency work had to be carried out in the road.

Friday, March 4, 4pm, Vansittart Road / Fawcett Road. Car badly keyed on two occasions. Ref. No: 43220097278



Eton and Eton Wick:

Friday, March 4, 5.20am, Alma Road, Eton Wick. Car window smashed and bag and contents stolen. Ref. No: 43220096079

Datchet, Horton and Wraysbury:

Tuesday, March 1, 3.45pm, Slough Road, Datchet. Report of a man walking along the road trying the door handles of parked cars. Ref. No: 43220092131

Friday, March 4, 0.55am, Welley Road, Wraysbury. CCTV footage of two men walking onto the drive where the owners had two cars parked. Cars opened and searched – loose change and sunglasses stolen. Ref. No: 43220098584

Friday, March 4, 7pm to Saturday, March 5, 1pm, Pickins Piece, Car index plates stolen. Ref. No: 43220098370

Ascot and South Ascot:

Monday, February 28, 7.30pm to Tuesday, March 1, 7.20am, All Souls Road. Car passenger window smashed – nothing appears to have been stolen. Only car in the road targeted. Ref. No: 43220091254

Monday, February 28, 5am, Queensbury Gardens. Two cars on the drive entered and searched. Video doorbell footage shows a youth standing by the front of one car with a device, cloning the key. The youth entered and searched the car. Nothing taken. Ref. No: 43220089845.

He did the same to the second car on the drive and took a Louis Vuitton wallet and contents – discarding the debit and credit cards, a valuable Burberry coat and a gym bag and contents. Ref. No: 43220089849

No crime to report in Old Windsor, Clewer, Dedworth and Oakley Green, Clewer East and Park.