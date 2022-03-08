Royal Windsor Flower Show prepares to make landmark return

A prestigious Windsor flower show is set to be opened by gardening guru Alan Titchmarsh when it makes a return for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee later this year.

Taking place on Saturday, June 11 from 10am to 6pm, the Royal Windsor Flower Show is a one-day boutique show at a new home of the York Club, situated in Windsor Great Park, where a launch party to mark the return of the show was held on March 2.

This year also marks 130 years of the Royal Windsor Rose & Horticultural Society, which runs the show, while coinciding with patron Her Majesty’s 70 years on the throne.

Show director Alex Denman said: “We couldn’t be happier to be celebrating the 130th anniversary of the society.

“Our aim is to inspire people to spend more time connecting with nature and away from our addictive glowing screens.

“We have something for everyone to enjoy, whether it’s creating a bouquet fit for the Queen’s table, whipping up a Jubilee trifle or crafting a lovely quilt that will last for generations.

“We want to create a day out that feeds the soul and encourages us to be happier and healthier as individuals, as a family and as a community.”

Entries into the range of competition classes are open and organisers have promised lots of new features to discover at this year’s show.

These include demonstrations from expert designers, horticulturists, chefs, makers and artists.

Alan Titchmarsh, who was recently appointed honorary president of the society, added: “Whether you’re an experienced gardener or a newbie to planting, there’s a whole host of activities and competitions to get stuck into.

“It’s the perfect family day out and I can’t wait for people to see what we’ve got planned.” For those wanting to get involved, the competition schedule is online and available as a physical copy. Entries close on Monday, June 6.

Classes of note include The Master Gardener Cup to recognise the horticultural legacy and the importance of Britain’s large country estates. This class is open exclusively for Estates and Royal Households.

There will also be a competition for children with the help of the Windsor-based Busy Buttons charity, with classes covering gardening, cookery and arts and crafts.

The traditional school competitions will also be making a return, with applications welcomed from all schools in the area.

Those interested in the craft schools competition should email community@busybuttons.org, while those keen on gardening emailing rwrhs@comxo.com

One of the school competitions is inspired by the late veteran gardening journalist Peter Seabrook, who was often spotted helping out at the show before his death at the age of 86 in January this year.

Applications close on Monday next week.

Tickets are available at rwrhs.com/shop. Early bird tickets are available at a discounted price of £8 for adults £8, £20 for families and £3 for children aged 5-17.

General release tickets will be released after April 4 until 11 June. For more details about the show, visit www.rwrhs.com