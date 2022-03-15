SITE INDEX

Fullscreen News
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Appeal launched to find wanted man from Windsor

    Appeal launched to find wanted man from Windsor

    Thames Valley Police is appealing for help in locating a wanted man from Windsor.

    Scott Vecetti, also known as Scott Cummersdale, 42, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching licence conditions.

    Vecetti is white, around 5ft 6ins tall and of a heavy build.

    He is known to frequent the Berkshire area, Basingstoke in Hampshire and Dorset.

    Investigating officer, Insp Elton Evans, based at Loddon Valley police station, said: “We are appealing for anyone who has seen Vecetti, or anyone who has information as to his whereabouts to please get in touch.

    “You can report information by calling 101, or making a report online, quoting reference 43220100347.

    “If you see him, please do not approach him, but call 999.

    “Alternatively, if you wish to report information anonymously, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.”

    Windsor

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved