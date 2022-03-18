Public notices: Overnight closure of major Windsor A-road

This week’s Express public notices contain information on a series of overnight road closures in Windsor which could affect drivers next week.

Traffic and travel

A major A-road connecting Windsor to Old Windsor will be closed overnight for a few days next week as footway works are completed.

The A308 Albert Road will be shut for its entire length, with diversion routes in place.

The closure will be in operation between the hours of 9pm-5am each night from Monday, March 21 to Wednesday, March 23.

Alternative routes will be via A308 Straight Road, A308 Windsor Road, A30 Egham By-Pass, A30 Egham Hill, A30 London Road, A329 Blacknest Gate, A329 London Road, A330 Winkfield Road, A332 Windsor Road, A332 Peanut Roundabout, A332 Sheet Street Road and A308 Kings Road.

The purpose of the closure is to facilitate essential footway works and as a result there is the likelihood of danger to the public.

Meanwhile, Clarence Road in Windsor will be closed overnight from Sunday as new water connections are installed on the route.

The Royal Borough of Windsor & Maidenhead has made an Order, the effect of which will be to:

Drivers will not be able to travel along the road from its junction with Orchard Avenue to its junction with the A332 Clarence Road Roundabout.

This closure will be in force between the hours of 7pm and 5am from Sunday, March 20 to Tuesday, March 22.

Diversions will be in place via the A332 Off Slip, A308 Maidenhead Road, B3025 Vale Road, Dedworth Road and Clarence Road.

Planning

A health and beauty shop in Windsor Royal Station has applied to the council to make a series of alterations to the listed building.

Crabtree & Evelyn, based at Unit 42, wants to construct new front and rear shopfronts. It also seeks permission to display two non-illuminated fascia signs and two non-illuminated internal window signs.

The shop is also asking the Royal Borough for consent to make internal alterations to the store.

To view this week's public notices in full, click here.