Windsor crime round-up: Digger stolen and traffic cones set alight

Central Windsor:



Sunday, March 13, 7.15pm, Peascod Street. Several reports of youths on the roofs of the buildings. Ref no: 43220110905

Sunday, March 13, 12-1pm, Castle car park, Thames Avenue. Car rear passenger window smashed. Rucksack and a second bag stolen. Ref no: 43220110556

Clewer, Dedworth and Oakley Green:



Sunday, March 13, 2pm-4.20pm, Swan Terrace, Mill Lane. Car entered by unknown means. Purse containing loose change and a Sat Nav stolen. Ref no: 43220111291

Sunday, March 13, 4.30am, Parsonage Lane. The owner has CCTV footage of someone walking along and onto their driveway, trying car door handles. Ref no: 43220111373

Monday, March 14, 7.05pm to Tuesday, March 15, 6.30am, Lovejoy Lane. Communal shed broken into. Offenders unscrewed the hinges and a bike was stolen. A dark blue, Carrera bike with frame number. Ref no: 43220112991

Tuesday, March 15, 10am, Willows Path Court, Dedworth Road. A blue, Piaggo Medley 125 index RA ** HMD stolen. Ref no: 43220113176

Wednesday, March 16, 0.10am, Dedworth Road. The owner disturbed three youths trying to steal their motorbike bike – a blue Honda SCV100 index RF ** DZJ. They immediately made off towards Hanover way and Vale Road. Ref no: 43220114538

Tuesday, March 15, 12pm to Wednesday, March 16, 7am, Burton Way. A non-running grey Gilera Runner motorbike index YJ ** JHA stolen from outside a house. Ref no: 43220114804

Clewer East and Park:

Sunday, March 13, 2.40pm, Spencer Denny Centre, Park Corner. Youths on the roof, becoming abusive when asked to leave. Ref no: 43220111175

Tuesday, March 15, 4.30pm, St Leonard’s Road / St Mark’s Road. A bike propped up outside a shop stolen. A valuable orange Whyte mountain bike. Ref no: 43220114015

Datchet, Horton and Wraysbury:

Friday, March 11, 2.30pm, train station car park, Station Road, Wraysbury. Men working with two vans nearby had left the keys in the ignition. When they went back to the vans, the keys had been stolen. Ref no: 43220107512

Saturday, March 12, 3am, Welley Road. The owner has video footage of two youths climbing over the gates, to target their car. A white Range Rover with a black roof, index **BF, stolen.

A resident in Coppermill Road has video footage of four offenders emptying out the car, ripping out panels inside, possibly looking for the Tracker. The index plates have now been found and recovered from Colnbrook. Ref no: 43220108937

Saturday, March 12, 5pm, Horton Road, Horton. Traffic cones set on fire. Ref no: 43220109453

Tuesday, March 15, 10pm, Eton & Riverside Station. A man pushed through the station barrier, stole an electric scooter and rode off towards Eton. Ref no: 43220114427

Tuesday, March 15, 12.30pm, Play Area, Waylands, Wraysbury. Non-running excavator parked there stolen. A grey, Takeuchi TB 145 digger. Ref no: 43220113716

Old Windsor:

Thursday, March 10, 8pm to Friday, March 11, 6am, hotel car park, Burfield Road. Van break – tools stolen. Ref no: 43220107505

Ascot and South Ascot:

Monday, March 14, 1.55pm, The Hermitage, High Street. Theft of a van containing Amazon parcels, index LO ** HRK Ref no: 43220112143

No crime to report in Sunningdale, Sunninghill, North Ascot, Eton and Eton Wick.