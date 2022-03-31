SITE INDEX

    Cherry trees planted outside Windsor Castle to mark two milestones

    L-R: Bogdan Pintilliee; Michael Buck; Philip Carter; Alex Denman; Andrew Try; Jamie Butterworth and Susann Laughton. Photo credit: RWRHS.

    Seven cherry trees were planted at Windsor Castle last week to mark two key milestones.

    On Thursday the Royal Windsor Rose and Horticultural Society planted the trees on the East Terrace of the castle to mark a joint celebration of the society’s 130th year as well as The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

    The trees were donated by Windsor-based nursery Form Plants and form part of The Queen’s Green Canopy Campaign, which encourages the planting of trees during her milesetone 70th year on the throne.

    The seven new trees join the first tree planted by Her Majesty and her son The Prince of Wales within the grounds of the Windsor Estate last March.

    Alexandra Denman, Royal Windsor Flower Show director and trustee, said: “We are so proud and excited to be able to plant these trees to mark our esteemed patron, Her Majesty The Queen, in her Platinum Jubilee year.

    “It’s even more special that this occasion aligns with the Royal Windsor Rose and Horticultural Society’s 130th anniversary.

    “It is a true honour for all involved and we hope these beautiful trees will be a great addition to Her Majesty’s garden.”

    The seven trees – more specifically called Prunus ‘Taihaku’ (Great White Cherry) trees - have a coppery-red glossy bark that contrasts with pale pink buds.

    These flowers will open to large white flowers that cluster amongst young bronze foliage.

    During the summer, the leaves will mature to a rich green, before running to shades of yellow and orange in the autumn.

    The Society’s annual show – the Royal Windsor Flower Show – will be taking place on Saturday, June 11 at the York Club in Windsor Great Park.

