Councillors approve support for Platinum Jubilee events

A range of events and projects are being planned by the Royal Borough were approved by councillors on Thursday to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee this year.

Her Majesty became the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee on February 6, marking 70 years of service to the United Kingdom and Commonwealth.

A number of events are being planned by the council in the lead up to the extended bank holiday weekend from Thursday, June 2 to Sunday, June 5.

Projects include a proposal to illuminate Windsor and Eton Bridge later this year (subject to planning permission), with a public appeal for funding soon to be launched by the mayor, John Story.

The council will also be supporting the installation of a Platinum Jubilee Fountain which is being specially designed to commemorate the milestone at the junction of High Street and Castle Hill,

On the Queen’s 96th birthday on April 21, a 21 gun salute is planned on The Long Walk, where a number of children will be invited to fire a cannon.

The Mayor’s Platinum Jubilee Children’s Party will be held on 23 May. Two children, aged between five and 11 from all schools in the borough, have been invited to the party at Windsor Guildhall.

Residents have been invited to share their photos of Jubilee street parties and memorabilia from The Queen’s previous milestone anniversaries to help create an exciting exhibition around local libraries.

On August 20, around 20 official town criers will parade in their ceremonial liveries before competing in a day-long competition on the lawn beneath Salisbury Tower, close to the Henry VIII Gate in Windsor.

Following the rules laid down by the Ancient and Honourable Guild of Town Criers, the competitors will be judged on diction, inflection, volume, and clarity.

Moreover, every weekend from June to September, Bandstand Live will see a programme of free, live musical entertainment on the Queen's Bandstand in Alexandra Gardens, Windsor.

Other initiatives planned include the Mayor presenting a specially-made commemorative Platinum Jubilee mug to all care home residents in the Royal Borough, while entrants to this summer’s Garden in Bloom competition will be encouraged to have a Platinum Jubilee theme for their gardens.

The mayor, Cllr John Story, said: “Our borough has enjoyed a long and proud association with Her Majesty and the Royal Family and the activities we have planned to mark The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee takes on added importance for us as a Royal Borough as we mark what has been 70 years of dedicated service.

“The events and initiatives will be a chance for communities in our borough to come together, be part of the celebrations in a variety of ways and make memories that I hope will last a lifetime.”

Councillor Samantha Rayner, deputy leader of the council and cabinet member for business, corporate & residents services, culture & heritage, & Windsor, said: “By providing a range of events to celebrate this historic milestone, my hope is that our residents will be involved in, and really feel part of what is a very special year for Her Majesty and for our borough.

“The projects and events we have planned have been designed to create both a lasting legacy and bring together the whole community across the borough as a mark of our dedication to Her Majesty.”

The council is also supporting organisations to deliver a number of other events and projects, either through officer support or financial contributions.

A number of events are being led by the Windsor Platinum Jubilee Committee including the Windsor Platinum Jubilee Beacon Lighting on 2 June, the Jubilee Picnic in the Park and Classic Car Show on 4 June and Windsor’s Big Lunch on 5 June.

For more information, visit https://www.windsor.gov.uk/ideas-and-inspiration/platinum-jubilee or https://www.windsorplatinumjubilee.co.uk/whats-on/