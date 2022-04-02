Land Rover, jewellery and a bike among items stolen in Windsor burglary

UPDATE - 9.04pm: Thames Valley Police has confirmed the Land Rover has since been recovered in Maidenhead.

This #LandRover #Defender stolen in a burglary in #Windsor has just been recovered in #Maidenhead



Will be returned to owner after a forensic examination to identify suspects#P6678 #P6568 pic.twitter.com/LvS9lGIOyr — TVP Roads Policing (@tvprp) April 2, 2022

A property in Windsor has been subject to a ‘high-value’ burglary after masked men entered a home on Wednesday evening (March 30).

Police are appealing for witnesses and information in connection with the burglary in Winkfield Lane which happened between about 7.30pm and midnight.

Three white men wearing masks, balaclavas and hats carried out the burglary.

The offenders were travelling in a white Audi A3 with the registration plate GN64 XMM.

A number of items were stolen, including a graphite-coloured Land Rover, expensive jewellery, a Prada handbag, several unique IndyCar racing baseball caps, and a bike.

The bike (pictured) is a 2016 Trek Madone with Zipp 404 wheels and the victim's signature and the number nine on the wheel.

Investigating officer, PC Megan Walmsley said: “I would urge anyone who witnessed the burglary or has footage from the area or information to contact Thames Valley Police.

“If anyone has seen or been offered any of the stolen items, please contact the police as soon as possible.

“You can send us any information via our website or call 101, quoting investigation reference number 43220138671.”