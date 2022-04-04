More details revealed on opening of The Ivy brasserie in Windsor

More details have been released on the opening of The Ivy in Windsor later this year, with the brasserie promising to offer guests 'sophisticated and friendly dining'.

The Ivy Collection revealed in February that it was looking to open a new venue at 31 High Street this spring, replacing the former Tower Brasserie tearooms.

Catering for up to 140 guests, the brasserie will offer all-day dining of modern British classics from dawn until dusk, including breakfast, coffees, weekend brunch, lunch, afternoon tea, dinner and cocktails.

The Ivy's menus will incorporate a selection of seasonal dishes including crispy duck salad with five spice dressing, toasted cashews, watermelon, beansprouts, sesame seeds, coriander and ginger.

For those with a sweet tooth, the brasserie’s desserts include crème brûlée, apple tart fine, and the chocolate bombe, a royal blend of melting chocolate with vanilla ice cream, honeycomb centre and hot salted caramel sauce.

Overseeing the restaurant will be general manager James Chard, whilst head chef Diego Fratoni will be overseeing duties in the kitchen.

Notable features inside the venue will include colourful artwork inspired by the local area, marble flooring, soft furnishings and pendant lighting.

Mr Chard said: “We are thrilled to be bringing The Ivy Collection to Windsor. The town is internationally renowned for its historic castle, culture and beautiful scenery, and the team and I are excited to welcome residents and visitors of Windsor this spring once we open our doors.”

Visit theivywindsor.com and follow @theivywindsor on Instagram.