Police release CCTV image following assault in Windsor

Police have released a CCTV image in relation to an assault in Windsor after a man sustained a fractured skull and a broken nose.

The incident occurred on 27 March this year, on the Goswell Hill Service Road at around 3am, and saw a man in his twenties assaulted by a group of people.

The victim was taken to Wexham Park Hospital for treatment and has since been discharged. Three people have been arrested in connection with the attack.

A 26-year-old man, and a 22-year-old man from Slough have been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and have been released on bail.

A 22-year-old man, also from Slough, has been arrested on suspicion of common assault and wounding/inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent and has been released on bail

Investigating officer, Detective Constable William Holbrook, based at Maidenhead police station, said: “We would like to identify and speak to the four individuals in the image.

“It is believed that they were in close proximity to the assault and therefore could be important witnesses to the incident.

“If you have any information please get in touch via our website or call 101, quoting investigation reference number 43220132496.”