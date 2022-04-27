Windsor crime round-up: Windows smashed by catapult shots

01:56PM, Wednesday 27 April 2022
The following crimes have been reported in Windsor and surrounding areas in the past week. If you have any information on them, use the online reporting tool at www.thamesvalley.police.uk/report-a-crime or call 101.
You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or email www.crimestoppers-uk.org
All information comes via Thames Valley Police's neighbourhood alerts. (Jeffrey.pick@thamesvalley.pnn.police.uk)
Central Windsor:
Wednesday, April 20, 1.45pm, / 2.50pm, Thames Avenue. Bike locked in a bike rack stolen. A black & lime green, Scott, mountain bike. Ref. No: 43220169640
Clewer East and Park:
Thursday, April 21, 2.35pm, Petrol Station, St. Leonards Road. Petrol pumps vandalised. Ref. No: 43220171126
Datchet, Horton and Wraysbury:
Tuesday, April 19, midnight – Wednesday, April 20, 8am, The Green, Wraysbury. Conservatory windows on the front of a house broken with pellets from catapults. Ref. No: 43220169126
Monday, April 18, 3pm – Thursday, April 21, 11.55pm, Montrose Way, Datchet. White Mitsubishi Shogun index OU ** BGV stolen from outside a house. Ref. No: 43220171913
Old Windsor:
Thursday, April 21, 3.45pm, Saxon Moorings, Church Road. Refuse bin set on fire. Put out by Berks fire & Rescue. Ref. No; 43220171255
No crime to report in Eton and Eton Wick, Clewer, Dedworth and Oakley Green, Ascot, Sunningdale, Sunninghill, Ascot and South Ascot, North Ascot.
