SITE INDEX

Fullscreen News
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Windsor crime round-up: Windows smashed by catapult shots

    Adrian Williams

    Adrian Williams

    adrianw@baylismedia.co.uk
    Crime round-up: Windows smashed by catapult shots

    The following crimes have been reported in Windsor and surrounding areas in the past week. If you have any information on them, use the online reporting tool at www.thamesvalley.police.uk/report-a-crime or call 101.

    You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or email www.crimestoppers-uk.org 

    All information comes via Thames Valley Police's neighbourhood alerts. (Jeffrey.pick@thamesvalley.pnn.police.uk)

    Central Windsor:

    Wednesday, April 20, 1.45pm, / 2.50pm, Thames Avenue. Bike locked in a bike rack stolen. A black & lime green, Scott, mountain bike. Ref. No: 43220169640

    Clewer East and Park:

    Thursday, April 21, 2.35pm, Petrol Station, St. Leonards Road. Petrol pumps vandalised. Ref. No: 43220171126

    Datchet, Horton and Wraysbury:

    Tuesday, April 19, midnight – Wednesday, April 20, 8am, The Green, Wraysbury. Conservatory windows on the front of a house broken with pellets from catapults. Ref. No: 43220169126

    Monday, April 18, 3pm – Thursday, April 21, 11.55pm, Montrose Way, Datchet. White Mitsubishi Shogun index OU ** BGV stolen from outside a house. Ref. No: 43220171913

    Old Windsor:

    Thursday, April 21, 3.45pm, Saxon Moorings, Church Road. Refuse bin set on fire. Put out by Berks fire & Rescue. Ref. No; 43220171255

    No crime to report in Eton and Eton Wick, Clewer, Dedworth and Oakley Green, Ascot, Sunningdale, Sunninghill, Ascot and South Ascot, North Ascot.

    Windsor

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved