    • Northbound closure of Royal Windsor Way for smart motorway works

    Lane closures on Windsor Bridge for five months

    The northbound section of the A355 Royal Windsor Way is set to close this evening as works continue on the M4 smart motorway project.

    The northbound carriageway will be shut from the Windsor and Eton Relief Spur to Junction 6 (Slough/Windsor) of the M4.

    The closure will be in place from 9pm tonight (Thursday) to 6am on Saturday, April 30.

    The £848million upgrade of the M4 to a smart motorway is expected to be completed this year.

    Windsor

