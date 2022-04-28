Bayeux Tapestry made of butter coming to Windsor

The Normandy Food Tour will be stopping off in Windsor this weekend bringing with the best food, drink and music from the French region.

Arriving in Alexandra Gardens from midday on Saturday, the tour seeks to be a celebration of the town’s shared historic significance with Normandy along with an occasion to enjoy the region's food and drink along with live music from the Carpanorama music bus.

A demo stage, hosted by food festival favourite Nigel Barden, will see a schedule of fabulous French and local chefs, including Clementine Yonnet and François Eustace, cook up traditional and innovative cuisine including ‘Escalope à la Normande’, Teurgoule rice pudding along with the universally loved brioche.

Furthermore, there will also be a 5x2m section of the Bayeux Tapestry that’s been made out of Normandy butter for visitors to see for themselves.

Free-to-attend Masterclasses will be held throughout the day sampling some of Normandy’s best exports, as well as cider, sweet treats and cheese-tasting all on offer.

Normandy food trucks will also be serving up tasty sweet and savoury dishes for hungry punters.

Normandy Truck 76 marries the finest Normandy beef with creamy camembert served up in a soft bun, whilst Le Fish Truck will be serving up shucking fresh seafood.

Finally, for those after dessert, Caravanille will be preparing delicious fresh brioche and cheesecakes.

The food tour will be at Alexandra Gardens from 12pm-7pm on Saturday, April 30.