Windsor school concert raises £6,000 for Ukraine

A community concert in Windsor last Thursday (April 28) has raised more than £6,000 for Ukraine.

Organised by St George’s School Windsor Castle prep school and hosted by Windsor Parish Church, the concert raised £3,000 for the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) Ukraine Appeal.

This was then matched by one of the parents of the school community, making £6,000 in total.

The money will be used to provide food, water, shelter, healthcare and protection for families fleeing conflict in the country.

Beginning with a champagne and canapé reception, the 100-or-so attendees 100 took their seats for a rendition of Fauré’s Requiem.

Led by the school’s director of music, James Wilkinson, the 40-minute piece of work was performed by the St George’s School Chamber Choir, accompanied by an ensemble of professional musicians.

Four of the senior choristers of St George’s Chapel Windsor Castle, all Year 8 students at the school, joined the stage for the Pie Jesu.

“It was an exceptional and highly poignant performance, perfect for the occasion,” said William Goldsmith, head of St George’s School Windsor Castle.

“As a school with the values of kindness, honesty and courage, we felt rightly compelled to use some of the breadth of talent that exists across the school to support the plight of the people of Ukraine in a positive and meaningful way.”

Windsor Parish Church, Brill Media, Run Print Run and Luxe Flowers were among those to support the event.