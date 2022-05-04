Windsor A Cappella group do town proud at Yorkshire convention

A Windsor A Cappella chorus group sung their way to a respectable finish at a convention in Yorkshire over the bank holiday weekend.

The award-winning Royal Harmonics were at the Sing 2022 Barbershop Convention in Harrogate, a prestigious annual event organised by the British Association of Barbershop Singers (BABS).

The group made sure it was a fruitful trip up north as they finished fourth overall in a tightly fought contest, while also being awarded the Most Entertaining Chorus trophy.

The latter award is judged by a panel of experienced singers from The Ladies Association of British Barbershop Singers, who view all performances on the day and select the most memorable.

Under the leadership of Sean Bui, The Royal Harmonics are focused on getting back to full strength and making up for lost time after two years of challenging rehearsals impacted by lockdowns.

The success in Harrogate is hoped to become a springboard to the group's planned 2022 show in Windsor Parish Church on Saturday, October 8, as well as the charity events over the winter period for Thames Hospice, Marie Curie and other good causes.



The Royal Harmonics are always looking for new members. Those interested in joining should visit www.royalharmonics.org.uk or email hello@royalharmonics.org.uk