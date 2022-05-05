Windsor hospital rallies to deliver urgent supplies to Ukraine hospitals

A Ukrainian doctor practicing in the UK has teamed up with a Windsor hospital to deliver more than 110 tonnes of urgent medical supplies across Ukraine.

Sergey Tadtayev – a consultant urologist surgeon - has teamed with his hospital operator, Circle Health Group, and The Princess Margaret Hospital in Osborne Road to help with the Ukrainian relief effort.

The Princess Margaret has worked with the Ukraine Medical Association and the British Red Cross to identify needs in war-hit hospitals.

Meanwhile, Dr Tadtayev (below) helped his colleagues gather 10-truck loads of supplies, including 200 pallets of kit and medical supplies from across the Circle Group’s network of 53 hospitals.

Ventilators, crutches, walking frames, respiratory masks, scrubs, bandages, wound kits, operating tables and other supplies have been stock-piled delivered directly to the doors of five hospitals covering different regions of Ukraine.

A team of volunteer hauliers from the UK, Poland and Ukraine have made the journey on a weekly basis since mid-March to deliver goods, navigating their way through war-torn regions and areas of conflict to reach the hospitals.

The latest delivery arrived at a Kharkiv hospitals on Easter Sunday, contained £185,500 of medical equipment loaded on 35 pallets, including five ventilators, an operating table, patient monitors, suction tubing and chest drainage sets and sterile gowns.

Back in Windsor at The Princess Margaret, patient admin lead, Chelsea Foster, organised a cake sale and a raffle which raised more than £1,000 to help those in Ukraine.

Dr Tadtayev said: ‘My heart breaks for my fellow doctors back home who are fighting heroically to care for the sick and wounded – even as the bombs continue to fall.

“Hospitals are struggling to get basic supplies because transport and manufacturing have been so badly disrupted, so I knew I had to do something to help.

“Moving 100+ tonnes of medical supplies between hospitals separated by thousands of miles and several borders has been an incredible team effort, and I have been overwhelmed by the generosity of my colleagues at Circle Health Group.

“They are moving heaven and earth to get help to those who really need it on the frontline, and I am humbled by the solidarity and support for my homeland.”

Paolo Pieri, CEO of Circle Health Group, added: ‘We’re so grateful to the hundreds of people across the country who have contributed to this effort, from staff to partners and suppliers, and the brave drivers who have put themselves at considerable personal risk.

“It’s hard to know how to help in the face of such enormous suffering, but as a hospital operator and one of the UK’s largest employers we knew we could provide unique support for hospitals caring for the sick and injured.

“Working directly with Sergey and his Ukrainian medical colleagues we are able to understand their exact needs and get targeted aid to them directly in some of the most difficult parts of the country.”