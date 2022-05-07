Public notices: Road closures for Royal Windsor Horse Show

This week’s public notices contain information on a series of road closures for the Royal Windsor Horse Show next weekend, while there are also details on some Windsor and Langley hospitality businesses seeking to gain licenses from the council.

Traffic and travel

Drivers are being braced for disruption to their journeys as the Royal Windsor Horse Show returns next weekend.

All motorists (apart from coaches) won’t be allowed to make a right turn on to the B470 King Edward VII Avenue from any gateway off Home Park, where the show is being held from Thursday to Sunday.

This prohibition will operate from 3pm-10.30pm from Wednesday until Sunday next week.

Furthermore, drivers will be stopped from making a left turn on to the same road from the King Edward VII Avenue car park between the same times and days.

There will also be a closure along the westbound section of the B470 Windsor Road from its junction with Queens Road, Datchet to its junction with the B470 King Edward VII Avenue.

This closure will be in force between 10.30pm and 11.59pm each day from Wednesday to Sunday.

Meanwhile, Footpath 9A will be closed for its entire length from 12:01am on Wednesday until 11:59pm on Sunday.

Licensing

A Langley shop has applied to Slough Borough Council for an alcohol premises licence.

Freshco World, at 4-5 High Street, wants permission to sell alcohol by for consumption off the premises between the hours of 6am and 12am, Monday to Sunday.

Meanwhile, a restaurant in Eton wants to vary its premises licence to allow it to play live and recorded music indoors, Sunday to Monday from 11am-11pm.

It also wants to serve late night refreshments on and off the premises Sunday-Monday from 11pm-5am, and alcohol from 10am-11pm Sunday to Monday.

To view this week's public notices in full, click here.