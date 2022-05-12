Care home goes barking mad for residents' wellbeing

Mountbatten Grange care home in Windsor hosted its very own dog show and invited local people and their canine companions to participate.

As part of the Barking Mad competition, members of the community showcased their dogs’ skills and good looks in one or more of the three possible categories: Best in Show, Cutest Face and Best Bark.

Winners, Benji and Brindle, both one-year-old chihuahua poodle mix’s, received the Best in the Show award for their good behaviour and great walking skills.

Pauline Robinson & Bella with lifesyle co-ordinator Emily Gardiner

Sammy, a cavalier King Charles spaniel, aged six, won the Best Bark award for being the most vocal on the day.

Bella, shih tzu cross bichon frise, aged 7, and Milo, a 7-month-old border collie, both won the medals for Cutest Face.

The worthy winners, picked by a judging panel of residents, received personalised medals.

Betty Harris, a resident at Mountbatten Grange, said: “I love dogs for their company and cuddles. I unfortunately never had a dog when I was younger, I would have loved one.

Resident Mary Temple and team leader Jessica Vidler with Benji

“I thought the dog show was lovely, I really enjoyed it. I chose the dog that cuddled me the most as the winner because she was so cuddly and sat on my knee. Her name was Bella – I loved her little red dress.”

Debbie Winwood, home manager at Mountbatten Grange, said: “Our dog show was a complete success – we had so many different dogs at the home, it was hard to pick just a handful of them.

“We know just how beneficial animal therapy can be for older people, especially for those living with dementia, as being close to animals can help lift a person’s mood and stimulate social interaction.

“Residents loved watching Crufts on the television, so wanted to bring Crufts to them with our very own dog show and residents were thrilled to have the opportunity to be part of our judging panel.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming our furry friends again soon.”