Workshops to come for Windsor residents to 'shape' the town

The Windsor community will be invited to shape a vision for how they’d like their royal town to evolve over the next 20-plus years.

The engagement activity will include a series of workshops during the summer and autumn. Details of how to get involved will be announced in the coming weeks.

Councillor Andrew Johnson, the council leader, said: “In recent years, a key priority has been, quite rightly, the much-needed regeneration of Maidenhead town centre, which is now well underway.

“Windsor has a timeless quality in some respects, but all places are always changing.

“In the wake of the economic challenges brought by COVID, and with Windsor at the heart of this year’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, the time feels right to engage and empower the community around the future of Windsor.

The Borough will be working with the Prince’s Foundation, which champions a sustainable approach, advising on heritage-led regeneration through to new build projects.

Aaron Davis, executive director, said:

“To carry out this work, our team will be implementing an enquiry-by-design process over the next nine months.

“The aim is to bring together stakeholders, community reps and residents for a series of workshops expected to take place later on this year.”