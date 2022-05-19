Police investigating footage of two men approaching teenage girls in Windsor

10:21AM, Thursday 19 May 2022
Thames Valley Police said it is investigating social media footage which showed a group of teenage girls being spoken to by two men in Windsor.
The force has urged members of the public who witnessed the incident to report any information via 101 or its website.
It has also encouraged people not to speculate and said work is being carried out with schools in the town to provide reassurance.
Yesterday, we were made aware of a video & images circulating on social media showing an incident involving a group of teenage girls who are spoken to by two men in Windsor.— TVP Windsor (@TVP_Windsor) May 19, 2022
Please continue to report any information about this incident via 101 or our website, not social media.
