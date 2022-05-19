SITE INDEX

    • Police investigating footage of two men approaching teenage girls in Windsor

    No weapons found after police called to Wooburn Green

    Thames Valley Police said it is investigating social media footage which showed a group of teenage girls being spoken to by two men in Windsor.

    The force has urged members of the public who witnessed the incident to report any information via 101 or its website.

    It has also encouraged people not to speculate and said work is being carried out with schools in the town to provide reassurance.

    Windsor

