Windsor man, 86, jailed for historic child sex offences

An 86-year-old man from Windsor has been jailed for six years for historic child sex offences.

Kenneth Burman, of Sheepcote Road, was found guilty by a unanimous jury of five counts of indecent assault at Reading Crown Court on Friday.

The offences took place between 1972 and 1980 on boys under the age of 16.

Burman was sentenced to six years in prison.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Sharon Lenihan, of the Child Abuse Investigation Unit, based at Windsor police station, said: “I am very happy that justice has been given to the victims who were brave enough to come forward and who, despite the length of the investigation continued to support throughout.

“This case demonstrates that Thames Valley Police will always investigate reports such as these, no matter how much time has passed since the offences began.”