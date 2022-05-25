Windsor schoolchildren create crisp packet blankets for the homeless

Two blankets made out of used crisp packets by children at a Windsor school have been donated to a Berkshire homelessness charity.

Pupils at St George’s School Windsor Castle made the blankets at their 'Eco Club', and they have now been given to Bracknell-based charity Pilgrim Hearts Trust.

They were each made from more than 100 crisp packets and the school was inspired to create them after seeing a story explaining the process on BBC Newsround earlier this year.

This led to a school-wide call for donations of empty packets, followed by the formation of the school’s Eco Club, a group of 15 children seven to 13 who spent several hours washing, cutting and ironing them together.

The resulting blankets, which each measured approximately two metres wide, were collected by Dr Natasha Price, parent to two children at the school and a local GP and clinical lead for outreach to the homeless.

Dr Price then passed these on to Pilgrim Hearts Trust during one of her mobile clinics for the charity, which has since distributed them to people in need of shelter.

“I am so immensely proud that the children’s hard work has benefited such a worthwhile cause,” said Emily Ralfe, Year 4 teacher and Eco Club leader at St George’s School Windsor Castle.

“It required real commitment from the children to put the hours in that were needed and not only have we helped two people to stay warmer as a result, we have also prevented over 200 crisp packets from ending up in landfill.”

In addition to making blankets, the Eco Club, who meet weekly on Thursday afternoons, have also been working on creating eco bricks which they plan to use to build a bench in the school playground.

Both initiatives are part of the school’s drive to become an Eco-School and earn a coveted Green Flag Award.

“Pilgrim Hearts Trust exists to give a hand up not a hand out to the homeless and those on the edge of society,” explained Elaine Chalmers-Brown, who founded the charity in 2000.

“Dr Price’s outreach clinic at our drop in service is a great benefit to our guests and the blankets made by the children at St George’s School Windsor Castle will be extremely useful for the homeless men and women sleeping rough in cold, wet conditions.”

Pilgrim Hearts Trust drop in centres in Bracknell operate from 11am to 2pm each Tuesday at St Andrews Church in Priestwood Court Road and each Thursday at the Methodist Church in Shepherds Lane.

Further information about St George’s School Windsor Castle can be found at www.stgwindsor.org