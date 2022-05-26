The world's eyes are on Windsor as Platinum Jubilee approaches

All eyes will be on Windsor next weekend as the Queen celebrates 70 years on the throne.

The Platinum Jubilee is set to bring thousands of visitors from far and wide to the Berkshire town on what promises to be an action-packed bank holiday weekend.

Street and garden parties, beacon lightings, fireworks, classic car displays and live music will be the staple of the celebrations in and around a busy Windsor from Thursday.

The Long Walk is expecting 10,000 people respectively for a Party in the Park on Saturday and Windsor’s Big Lunch on the Sunday.

Town manager Paul Roach told the Express that a Platinum Jubilee will never be repeated in any of our lifetimes and urged people to mark the occasion in the best way possible.

“The world and the nation will be focusing on the town centre,” he said. “We are not going to see this for probably another four or five generations.”

The festivities will kick off on Thursday with an ox roast at Bachelors Acre from noon-6pm. At 9.30pm, the jubilee beacon lighting will take place at Cambridge Gate on the Long Walk, which will be followed by a fireworks display, with pyrotechnics appearing above Windsor Castle.

Saturday will bring a feel-good atmosphere to the Long Walk with a Party in the Park, the highlight of which will include a classic car show representing 70 years of motor vehicle manufacturing.

Meanwhile, on the Sunday, Windsor’s Big Lunch will see a long row of picnic tables from the Windsor Castle end of the Long Walk, with theatre and circus acts performing.

“We are really looking forward to it; it has been a long time in the making,” Paul added. “We have had a lot of international events recently in Windsor, it is fantastic for us as a town.

“But there is also a challenge for us that everyone has a great time, it is safe and enjoyable, and hopefully people come back again and spend their money.

“It is about that experience and making sure it is the best it can be.

“There is lots going on that will make us proud of the town we have got and make sure Her Majesty has a fantastic occasion and we celebrate in a way befitting of a monarch who has dedicated her life to the country.”

He added: “We have still got some work to do and hopefully next week it will be time to welcome both Windsor and the world to the town centre.”

Paul said that he hoped the Platinum Jubilee celebrations would give Windsor businesses a much-needed boost after a tough two years during the pandemic.

He added that the town will be open for business and that part of the reason for the events taking place on the Long Walk was to make sure it does not halt trade in the shopping streets.

“We did not want to shut down the town,” Paul said. “This is our opportunity to make sure the town feels and looks great.”

The town manager urged people to be sustainable when visiting jubilee events, calling on them to dispose of their litter responsibly and avoid driving in private cars if they can.

One of the businesses which is hoping to lap up some extra trade is The Corner Ale & Cider House Pub in Sheet Street.

General manager Jake Reilly said that the pub will be hosting a jubilee-themed beer festival across the four days to help drum up more custom.

“It is our first beer festival for three years,” he told the Express. “We are kind of holding out for it; it has been difficult coming in and out of restrictions.

“It [the jubilee] is massive for businesses especially after the last couple of years.

“It’s nice to have a bit of life back in Windsor; it has felt quiet for the past year so I’m looking forward to the buzz we have had in the past.”

Visit www.windsorplatinumjubilee.co.uk for more information on next weekend’s celebrations.