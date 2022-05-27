Pupils design and plant new raised beds celebrating jubilee

Students from seven schools across Maidenhead, Windsor and Slough helped to create two mini gardens at The Goswells public park to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee mini gardens were officially launched on Thursday (May 26) by the new Royal Borough mayor, Councillor Christine Bateson.

The gardens were designed and planted by students across schools in the Thames Valley Learning Partnership. The two raised beds are located on either side of the Queen's fountain.

After the launch, the beds were gifted to the council so that the Borough can maintain them moving forward.

The schools involved are Holyport College, St Mary's School Ascot, Eton College, Langley Academy, St Joseph's Catholic High School, Windsor Boys’ School and Slough & Eton C of E Business & Enterprise College.

Students’ involvement ranged from planning design, creating horseshoe sculptures for decoration, preparing the beds and planting the flowers.

The first raised bed was designed to attract bees, butterflies and other pollinators. It includes lavenders, asters, alliums & veronica.

The second raised bed’s design reflected the pattern of the Union Jack. It includes red geraniums, blue lobelia and white and purple osteospermums.