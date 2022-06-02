Rejected Old Windsor probation hostel plans overturned

Plans to add three new bedrooms at a probation hostel in Old Windsor have been approved by a planning inspector after previously being rejected at a Royal Borough planning panel.

The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) wanted to demolish a pair of garages at the Manor Lodge Probation Hostel, in Straight Road, to make way for the bedrooms.

Plans also include associated cycle storage, an air source heat pump and solar panels.

The Old Windsor lodge is home to 25 bedrooms and, since the 1960s, has been used to provide accomodation for convicted criminals from prisons who are on licence.

Back in July, members of the Royal Borough’s planning panel debated plans to add the extra trio of bedrooms but decided to vote against officer recommendations due to fears from nearby residents that this would cause an increase in anti-social behaviour.

Old Windsor residents told the meeting they had witnessed ‘public urination’ and felt ‘intimidated’ after witnessing the hostel’s occupiers drinking alcohol outside their properties.

After the borough narrowly rejected the original plans last summer, the MoJ submitted an appeal, believing the additional beds to not result in an increase in crime.

They also promised to closely monitor hostel occupants and added that Thames Valley Police had not objected to the plans.

In a decision notice dated May 20, planning inspector James Blackwell sided with planning officers and decided to grant the proposals.

“Whilst I sympathise with concern regarding alleged instances of anti-social behaviour which have been attributed to residents, any such concerns are likely to remain, irrespective of whether the development is permitted,” he said.

“Residents are managed and supervised to help reduce any potential or perceived risk to the local community [and] are staffed 24 hours a day.

“Where necessary, residents are also fitted with electronic monitoring tags to track their movements.

“If a resident is deemed to have a negative impact on the community, procedures are in place to secure their relocation, or else their recall to prison.”

Mr Blackwell added that the proposed development ‘would help meet the Government’s need for additional bed spaces’.

“Moreover, I am satisfied that the modest increase to bedspaces would not materially affect the safety with particular regard to crime, disorder and antisocial behaviour,” he said.

To view the inspector’s decision in full, search for reference APP/T0355/W/21/3288610 on the planning inspectorate website.